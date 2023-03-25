WEST READING, Pa. - Luis Archilla-Calero said he was on his way into work at the 3rd and Spruce Drafthaus in West Reading when he saw ashes and a building on fire nearby.

"I'll be completely honest, I really had no idea like what was going on in that situation, you know," said Archilla-Calero.

It was the aftermath of what officials said was a deadly explosion that happened at R.M. Palmer around 5 p.m.

"The first thing I did was call my wife to let her know what was going on and if she would be traveling to be careful," said Archilla-Calero.

On Penn Avenue, Symbiote Collectibles owner Max Hirneisen tells us he was in his store when he heard a loud bang and felt a vibration, shaking the window.

"We kind of thought that somebody must have hit a building nearby with a car," said Hirneisen.

Hirneisen said he went outside with a customer and saw smoke. The two of them walked down the street to see what was going on.

"When we saw what actually happened, it was devastating," said Hirneisen.

He lost power at his store, where he said they stayed until it seemed safe to leave. Several doors away, Coral Reef Connection Owner Will Becker was inside his store.

"We felt this big shake, almost like an earthquake or something just wasn't right," said Becker.

Uncertain of what happened, Becker said he walked down to the West Reading Tavern, where he met with other business owners, trying to figure everything out. He, like others, lost power and called a friend to make sure he had generators to power his fish tanks.

"It was just shock and devastation, it's just sad," said Becker.

"It's been a real tragedy. I really hope the best for, you know the families that are affected and all," said Hirneisen.