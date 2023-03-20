WEST READING, Pa. - Many West Reading business owners turned up Monday morning at a meeting to discuss contributing money for a proposed "Business Improvement District," or BID.

Mark Ratcliffe, executive director for West Reading's Main Street, said it's essentially a co-op marketing fund that he says will continue to support and grow the borough.

"We have lost some funding for our operations so we are starting to use money from our events to support our operating, and because of that, we don't have the money to market West Reading as we'd like to," said Ratcliffe.

Several business owners were very vocal about their opposition to the proposal.

"We don't really need that," said Melinda Oneill, President of Empire Home Design Center. "We need one thing in West Reading: parking."

Oneill said she feels many of the businesses are already doing their own marketing, and they don't see the value in contributing to this fund. According to her, several of them are looking for other options.

"We're going to do a lot of our own due diligence and then come back on it with answers as business owners," Oneill said.

Ratcliffe said the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation has brought in more than $2 million dollars in grant money for improvements in the community over the last twenty years.

He said this BID, which is projected to be somewhere between $500 and $700 a year per business, would help continue to promote and grow the community.

"We are a destination, and we need to market our destination, and if we don't have marketing dollars to do that then people will start to go other places because they won't think of West Reading anymore," said Ratcliffe.

The next step will be a formal draft that will go out to property owners. Once they preview it, there will be meetings to address concerns and ultimately it will go to a vote.