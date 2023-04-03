WEST READING, Pa. – Condemned signs remain taped to several buildings in the area of R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, following a deadly explosion. Some of the business owners impacted recently said they were awaiting evaluations.
"When a building is in distress, it will usually tell you, either by showing cracks or deflections, or it will start to move," said Kathleen Hauser, who teaches engineering at Penn State Berks.
She said ceilings and walls that may open up with large cracks, letting you see inside, usually are not good indications.
"So, then an engineer might open up that cavity so that they can see the actual structural connections to see, you know, what's really going on," Hauser said.
Officials said they need to learn more about the conditions of the buildings, which is why they are condemned — not necessarily because they would need to be demolished.
Hauser says she believes the timetable will have a lot to do with insurance since inspectors and structural engineers may have to come out.
She said buildings usually are not designed for explosions, unless there is a hazard of something like terroristic threats.
"It's really expensive to design buildings to resist explosions and, in general, most buildings aren't going to see an explosion," Hauser said, "so it wouldn't make sense to design them for that."
Hauser says buildings are built by code at the time they are constructed. She said because of that, if repairs are needed, they will have to be updated to today's standards, which Hauser said could be more difficult.
No timetable has been announced by officials for when the condemned buildings could be safe again.