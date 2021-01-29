WEST READING, Pa. – For a little sugar, spice and everything ice, Penn Avenue in West Reading is the place to be this weekend.
"We'll have a 300-pound ice block that a sculpture is going to be created out of by a carver," said Will Becker, owner of Coral Reef Connection.
The fourth annual "Ice 'n Spice" Festival starts Friday, giving people a chance to stroll along the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Penn Avenue to watch artists transform blocks of ice into masterpieces.
"We're getting a mermaid to fit with the fish tank/ocean theme of our store," said Becker.
Becker opened Coral Reef Connection in July 2020, so this is his first festival, and he says he's excited to be out and interacting with his new community.
"We're in an area where there's a lot of foot traffic, a lot of events going on," said Becker. "Even with COVID, it seems like they're trying to make the best of everything."
"It's a wonderful event, a lot of people come out to support the local businesses," said Angie Farrell, owner of Sweet Ride Ice Cream. "It's a really great thing, especially during this time that we're in right now."
Farrell's shop has participated in the festival for the last three years. She says it's a great way to showcase and support businesses.
"All of the small businesses along here are working so hard to make ends meet, so it's just really great to have the community come out and support us," said Farrell.
Organizers are asking everyone to wear masks and social distance, but people are encouraged to come out and admire the sculptures while also shopping, dining and enjoying specials — the perfect way to spice up quarantine.
"It's just something to do to get out of the house and bring the community together a little bit," said Patrick Hassler, owner of Studio West Hair Salon.
The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The ice sculptures will remain on display Sunday for photo opportunities.
