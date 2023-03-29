WEST READING, Pa. - Businesses in West Reading are still grieving for those killed and hurt in the explosion and some are also waiting for answers.

"You know, it's really been surreal. The whole experience has just been unbelievable. You don't wake up in the morning and expect something like this is going to happen," said Melissa Buckley, owner of Honeybee Gardens.

A condemned sign is taped to the front of Honeybee Gardens, a natural cosmetics and body care company in the building just across Second Avenue from where a deadly explosion happened on Friday at R.M. Palmer in West Reading. Buckley said she arrived 30 minutes after the explosion.

"There was flames shooting into the air. It was very chaotic at that time," said Buckley.

It was a scene she said was terrifying.

"Your immediate thought of course goes to the families of the victims and those involved," said Buckley.

She said everyone at her business was out at the time. Her business is one of three in the building.

"Right now, we're just looking for answers. You know we're displaced at the moment," said Buckley.

Buckley tells 69 News her landlord has been in contact with the appropriate people.

"We're trying our best right now to get back up and running, at least digitally, so we can communicate with our customers. But right now, we're pretty much at a standstill until we get some more information," she said.

Buckley said the business is waiting to hear from a structural engineer.