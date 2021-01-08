WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading is celebrating its first 2nd Friday of the year.
"Hopefully, it is a whole new year," said Mark Ratcliffe, West Reading Main Street manager.
With 18 new businesses along Penn Ave and restaurants once again able to have indoor diners at 50% capacity, Ratcliffe said he is optimistic about 2021.
Whether with promotions, later hours or other creative ideas, West Reading businesses like Alison Pakradooni's Be Mine boutique are doing what they can to bring exposure.
"My last year basically showed me that if we can get through this, we can get through anything," said Pakradooni, who had to close her boutique for three months during the pandemic.
She said events like 2nd Friday on the Avenue, which occur throughout the year, really help support the businesses and has allowed them to thrive, even with the challenges from this past year.
"Having the different events that happen really get the people that wouldn't normally come past your store, the foot traffic," said Pakradooni.
Ratcliffe said the monthly events allow business owners a time to shine while still making it a safe environment for the current climate.