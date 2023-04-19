WEST READING, Pa. – Gem on Penn owner Jacob Daniels and other West Reading business owners were working on March 24. Daniels still remembers hearing a loud boom.
"We have tenants who live upstairs, so at first we thought maybe one of them had fallen," Daniels said.
He eventually found out that noise was a deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company's chocolate factory. Daniels said he and another business owner soon started talking about putting together an event to help.
"We just started discussing a couple ideas, and then it just came together," Daniels said.
He and others have organized a fundraiser scheduled for this Saturday at the Olympian Ballroom on Penn Avenue in West Reading. It will feature raffles, DJ Pandemonium and Elvis impersonator Michael O'Connor. Entry is free, and tickets can be bought for bingo.
"We're just really hoping that it's a good turnout and that we raise a lot of money for the people who need it," Daniels said.
He tell us they are expecting a couple hundred people at this weekend's fundraiser, and bingo tickets are still available.
"Tickets will be available the day of the event as well for bingo, but just come out and support," Daniels said.
He said money will go to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund and directly to some of the families. Bingo starts at noon, and the whole event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"West Reading's great. It's a really tight-knit community," Daniels said. "A lot of the businesses are out just not for themselves, but really just to help out each other, and help everyone pull through the event that happened."