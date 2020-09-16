WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading has become the first municipality in Berks County to cross its official trick-treat night off the 2020 calendar.
The borough's mayor announced Wednesday that he has canceled the annual three-hour borough-sanctioned trick-or-treat evening, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The borough, however, said it won't stop trick-or-treaters from going door to door or homeowners from welcoming them on Halloween.
Officials simply ask everyone to continue practicing the various safety protocols, including wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance from one another.