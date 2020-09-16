WEST READING, Pa. - Halloween decorations are up on a house in West Reading.
But it’s a first for this family - not done out of any particular excitement for the holiday, it was done out of boredom.
“Keep them (the children) busy,” Adrielys Delvalle said. “They’ve been in the house all summer, well, for a while.”
She reacted to the news that West Reading will call off the officially sanctioned three-hour trick-or-treat, although the mayor says that trick-or-treating will still happen.
Mayor Andrew Kearney said that he made the decision to cancel the borough’s annual treat-or-treat night out of concern for the health and safety of the residents and visitors of West Reading.
“It’s kind of upsetting cause we already don’t have anything to do,” Delvalle said. “So now we gotta figure out something.”
Even though officially sanctioned trick-or-treating won’t be taking place, the borough is still encouraging those who plan to venture out to do so safely and keep COVID-19 protocols in mind.
“I think they should cancel it; it’s too risky with all this going on with the virus,” Lisa Stein said. “West Reading isn’t that bad, though, compared to the city.”
Some wonder if other communities across Berks County will make the same call and cancel their official trick-or-treat nights because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We'll probably do a party here,” Delvalle said. “Get a couple kids here, family, let them dress up, candy. I don’t want to take them out if we're not supposed to be out.”