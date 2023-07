WEST READING, Pa. - A coffee and doughnut shop will close its doors for good on Sunday.

Benchwarmers Coffee & Doughnuts, located at 400 Penn Ave in West Reading, will be open one last time from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

"We will be taking our final bow at 2pm today," Benchwarmers wrote on Facebook Sunday morning. "Thank you all for your love & support over the last few years!"

Benchwarmers was founded in 2016 by Adam Kenderdine, who began roasting coffee as a hobby in 2012, according to the business' website.