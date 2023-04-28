WEST READING, Pa. - The West Reading Craft Pretzel and Beer Fest, scheduled for Saturday in the 500 - 700 blocks of Penn Avenue, has been cancelled.

Officials in West Reading say the outdoor festival has been called off due to expected inclement weather.

The scheduled beer tasting has been moved indoors to Nitro Bar at 416 Penn Avenue. All other festival activities have been cancelled.

The event, in its 5th year, typically features a variety of craft pretzel vendors, live music and a beer tasting featuring brews from around the region.

Officials say there is no rain date.