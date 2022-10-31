WEST READING, Pa. - A local deli owner decided to make a fun friendly wager with a Houston restaurant over the World Series winner.

The Phillies made it farther than a lot of fans expected this season.

In the midst of the World Series, the owner of a West Reading eatery decided to make a wager with a Houston restaurant.

"I mean we're on a roll and I don't see it stopping anywhere, anytime soon," says Antonio Lavigna, owner of Tony's in West Reading.

He reached out to a couple different restaurants before he had any takers, but Joe's deli in Houston responded and the bet was on.

"He said instead of doing a money wager, let's do something to where we could help the community," says Michael Hernandez, one of the owners of Joe's Deli in Houston, Texas.

The two picked a charity of choice, and $500 would go to that organization.

If the Phillies win the money will go to the Reading Recreation Commission.

"They have many programs for inner-city, at-risk youth," says Lavigna. "One of the programs there that's near and dear to my heart is the chef sprout program where we teach inner city kids how to cook."

"This is awesome and I think it's just super fun and what a great way to support the kids," says Heather Boyer, Program Director for Reading Recreation Commission.

If the Astros win...

"He'll end up paying $500 that will go towards 80 cheesesteaks total that will feed the children and teachers over at Stevenson middle school," says Hernandez. "That is the middle school right next to us."

The losers will also have to wear the other shop's gear and make a post on social media.

"It's not going to be easy," says Joseph Hernandez, another of the owners of Joe's Deli. "It's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be a great series and hopefully the best team wins."

"Best of luck," says Lavigna. "Hopefully it doesn't go to Game 7 but if it does, I don't know, maybe we'll see each other there."