READING, Pa. - Donations have been pouring in following last week's deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

Officials say a total of $329,653 has been donated to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund since it was first established Saturday. More than 800 individuals, families and businesses from across the region have contributed. The largest single donation was received this morning when UGI Utilities committed $100,000.

“The outpouring of support from the Berks County community and beyond has been incredible,” said Kevin Murphy, president of Berks County Community Foundation. “Over the next few days, we will begin to distribute grants from the fund to families who lost a loved one and those who were displaced from their homes in an effort to ease their burden as they cope with their loss.”

Based on the level of donations received, the fund will provide grants to organizations assisting community members in the following order of priority:

Grants to organizations providing support to the families of individuals killed in the explosion for immediate financial losses.

Grants to organizations providing support to individuals displaced from their homes as a result of the explosion.

Grants to organizations providing support to individuals displaced from employment as a result of the explosion.

Support to the Borough of West Reading for planning and/or implementation of historical commemoration of the explosion (including, but not limited to the creation of a memorial to those lost.)

“Time and again, our Berks County businesses and families step up and help out during difficult times,” said Tammy White, president of the United Way of Berks County. “The tragedy in West Reading has been no exception. We are grateful to everyone who has given to the fund.”

Donations can be made online at www.bccf.org, or by mailing a check to Berks County Community Foundation, 237 Court Street, Reading, PA 19601 and noting the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund in the memo line.