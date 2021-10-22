With Halloween just a little more than a week away, there are some spooky events happening in Berks County this weekend.

As nightfall approaches Friday, West Reading Park's pavilion, which has been transformed, will open as this year's haunted house. The borough has been creating haunted houses in the park for the last several years.

"We actually transform the pavilion into multiple rooms," said Christine Boud, West Reading's director of parks and recreation. "They actually have wood plus the drywall; then, we paint it and put wall coverings up to make it look realistic."

Every year, the borough changes the theme of the haunted house; this year, it's modeled after a haunted hotel.

"We are hoping that we get a lot of people to go through and not to be too scared, but to at least enjoy it," Boud said.

There will also be a hayride, pumpkin decorating, games and food at the family friendly event.

In Exeter Township, the public works crew turned the garage into a Halloween utopia for a drive-through trunk-or-treat on Saturday.

"The Mystery Machine is this year's theme," said Clarence Hamm, the township's director of public works. "Last year, it was 'Ghostbusters.'"

The tradition started last year because of COVID-19, but organizers had so much fun, they plan to do it every year.

For both of the events, municipal employees, public works crews, and some volunteers spent a lot of time building sets, perfecting decorations, and adding just the right amount of scare for your viewing pleasure, so it's up to you to enter if you dare.

The haunted house and hayride at West Reading Park will run Friday from 7 until 9 p.m. and Saturday from 7 until 9 p.m. (the haunted house will be open with its lights on from 6 until 7 p.m. on Saturday). Admission to the haunted house costs $8; the cost for the hayride is $6.

Exeter Township's Halloween drive-thru will take place on Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. Admission is free.