WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading's new Chief of Police is a familiar face.

Former Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli is moving a few miles. West Reading's Borough Council approved a conditional offer of full-time employment Tuesday.

The borough council president says he expects Tornielli to start in early September.

Tornielli retired from his post in Reading at the end of July. He had served in the city in multiple roles for more than 20 years.

West Reading has been without a permanent top cop since April. That's when Chief Wayne Holben resigned from the role, but stayed on the force. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family.