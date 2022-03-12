WEST READING, Pa. | Candles are lit along a stretch of sidewalk in West Reading, as those that see commonality amid conflict have much on their minds above the glow of flickering fire.
"I feel like we are not all that different," noted Marina Gehman, of Wyomising.
"A lot of what's going through my mind is that my son is out at boot camp right now in the Navy," said Ken Minton from Wyomissing.
"I believe in Ukraine, there are so many small towns that thrive on community. Very close to how West Reading is," said Marina.
From the far off sounds of ongoing war, to silence on a sidewalk, some of those in West Reading realize how quickly things can become compromised.
"There's a lot of freedoms that we have here and just to consider what the Ukrainian people are going through, what we could do to support them," said Ken.
For Peter Chu, the business owner behind the candlelight vigil, he says its the current images coming out of Ukraine that spurred something from his past.
"The Vietnamese war they released me to Malaysia. The same situation with Ukraine happening now," said Peter, owner of Charming Nails.
Peter has come a long way from standing outside his nail salon, candle in hand a solemn show of solidarity, having spent two years in a refugee camp before coming to the US.
"Now, I have to do something for the people that have the same situation," he said. "My heart hurts, and I want to do something for the humanity. That's why I do it."
He says its also comforting to know that he's not alone in this silent show of support, standing alongside his neighbors.
"I thought it would be from one small town with families and close knit community to another that we could show our support to them," said Marina.