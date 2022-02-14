IMG_1480.jpg
WEST READING, Pa.- In a small West Reading courtroom Valentine's Day is celebrated by all day weddings.

"This is something I really like doing," says District Judge Eric Taylor.  "It's a fun part of my job."
Two years ago, Judge Taylor booked back-to-back weddings for Valentine's Day and loved it so much he brought it back this year.

"It's usually people that just want to tie the knot, no frills if you will," says Taylor. 

Well maybe some frills with the decorations, flowers and treats.

 For several couples it was the perfect way to say 'I do'.

"The day of love," says Jackie Bauman, who married Erik Conklin.  "Easy anniversary to remember," Conklin jokes. 

 Jackie & Erik met several years ago and immediately bonded over their fondness for Pokemon Go.  In fact, it was while they were playing the game, that Jackie first recognized her feelings.

 "He was driving and he turned and smiled at me," says Jackie. "I thought he has a great smile... oh, I like him!"

Turns out, he liked her too and the rest is history.
 
Trisha Jayn & Daquane Williams met on social media and had their first date at a haunted house.

"I knew that she would be scared," says Daquane.  "So that's why I picked that for a first date, because she might actually have to engage with things and actually be next to me."

 In the end it all worked according to plan and on this day of love the happy couple made it official with their little girl in tow.
"Together we've been growing a lot," says Daquane.  "[We're] doing a lot more than people our age are doing, so it's a big move.  I like it."
 
Several other couple also made it official in Judge Taylor's courtroom today.

