WEST READING, Pa. – West Reading is marking the start of Pride month.
Reading Pride Celebration took part in a flag-raising ceremony at West Reading Borough Hall on Thursday.
It comes as the borough became the second in Berks County to adopt an inclusion resolution.
West Reading's mayor says events like this one help the LGBTQ community feel safer.
"We take a lot of, you know, respect, and we take a lot of pride in making sure that we're supporting everybody and supporting our borough respectfully," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.
The mayor says shops with Pride flags in their windows in West Reading are supporting the LGBT community this month and year round.