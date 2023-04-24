WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag issued a statement Monday via social media acknowledging the one-month anniversary of the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company that took the lives of 7 people.

The statement in its entirety:

It’s hard to believe one month has passed since the tragedy in West Reading. It's important that we continue to keep those affected in our thoughts and prayers. Today we joined some of Palmers employees to have a small gathering, lights candles, and say prayers - taking a moment to honor those we lost.

In the face of tragedy, it is heartwarming to see the community come together with compassion and love for all those affected. Your kindness and generosity have not gone unnoticed and have provided comfort during this difficult time for all those involved, directly and indirectly. Let us continue to support each other and be there for those in need.