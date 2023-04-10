WEST READING, Pa. – West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag says partial demolition of a wall of R.M. Palmer building 1 is set for Wednesday.

The mayor says the north-facing wall is in danger of collapsing.

Another brief round of road closures is expected Tuesday as more equipment comes to the scene.

Building 1 is the building still standing on South Second Avenue. Building 2 is the one that exploded back on March 24.

Seven people died and 10 others were hurt in the blast.

Pennsylvania State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are among those investigating the explosion.