WEST READING, Pa. – It's been a little more than a month since an explosion claimed the lives of seven people who worked at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.
"It's really weird, because it feels like it just happened a week ago, but that it also happened like a year ago," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.
Building 1, where the blast happened, has been partially demolished and continues to sit empty on South Second Avenue.
For some people, the site is a reminder of days' long searches and sleepless nights, the people who lost their lives and the families who must continue on after their untimely deaths.
"It's definitely difficult, you know," explained Kaag. "I still kind of avoid that area, respectfully, but I also want to make sure that I'm doing my due diligence to pay my respects when possible."
One month after the explosion, Kaag went back to the site on South Second Avenue.
Kaag joined employees from R.M. Palmer as they paid tribute — lighting candles and saying prayers — to their former coworkers and friends.
"The community has still been coming together in a beautiful way," Kaag added.
Kaag said students from several districts have created homemade cards, paintings and signs.
"We had Oley Valley School District drop off a banner for the first responders, which was beautiful," she stated.
Several vigils brought hundreds of community members together. A memorial at the blast site has grown, and donations — to help the victims' families and businesses that provided services — continue to be collected.
Kaag says she often thinks of the families of the seven people who died and continues to reach out to them to make sure they're getting whatever help or resources they need.
As a borough firefighter, she also responded to the incident and searched for their loved ones in the rubble.
It's a hat Kaag says she reluctantly had to put aside, at times, in order to provide critical updates to the community she was elected to serve.
"It's definitely a lot. I've had a difficult time myself, and I know council President Ryan Lineaweaver, he's had a hard time, too," Kaag explained. "We're not exempt. Elected officials are not exempt. We were there. We have those feelings."
The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report — one of the most anticipated pieces of information left to be shared — is awaited by many. It could shed light onto the explosion's cause.
"We've definitely had some notice that it seems to be kind of winding down, so hopefully, we'll have some sort of information that we can kind of share, or at least an idea of what the next steps look like," explained Kaag.
It's a report that could open old wounds or help a community trying to process what happened find a little closure.