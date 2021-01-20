WEST READING, Pa. - One of West Reading's newest businesses is being recognized not for what it does on the inside but for its work on the outside.
The Pennsylvania Downtown Center has awarded the West Reading Motor Club at 416 Penn Avenue with a 2020 Townie Award for the revitalization of the 107-year-old building's façade.
In the years since 1914, the building has been home to the West Reading Motor and Hardware Company, an auto dealership, and A to Z Vacuum & Fan.
"When we first purchased the old A-Z building, I knew there was something special under the broken signs and many layers of white paint," said Adam Coccuza, who managed the project. "I'm so proud to be a part of the ever growing West Reading community, and can't wait to reopen the doors of both Nitro Bar and West Reading Motor Club."
The building's façade was submitted for consideration of an award by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation, a nonprofit that is dedicated to the borough's revitalization and growth.
"We are fortunate to have the Coccuza family in our community," said Mark Ratcliffe, the West Reading Main Street manager. "They have taken on a number of projects including Say Cheese Restaurant and a retail space next door at 602 Penn Avenue. They always do a spectacular job with every project and are helping transform West Reading."
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Townie Award winners will be recognized together at the 2021 PDC Conference, which will be held in September at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading.