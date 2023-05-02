WEST READING, Pa. – West Reading Borough Council President Ryan Lineaweaver said the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into a deadly explosion at the RM Palmer Company continues.

"We can expect their final report in about 12-24 months, according to their estimations," Lineaweaver said.

NTSB releases preliminary findings on explosion at R.M. Palmer Company Investigators from the NTSB examined the accident site, secured evidence and completed interviews with Palmer employees and members of the public nearby at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, Lineaweaver said neighbors will see construction and cleanup efforts continuing at the impacted properties.

"They will hear some construction," Lineaweaver said. "They will hear potentially waterproofing the north facing wall on Building 1."

In an update, the borough said properties will soon be returned to the owners, who will be responsible for the remaining cleanup efforts.

The borough also said police, the fire marshal and the code department are working to ensure the safety of cleanup. The borough anticipates continued security on the affected block.

Lineaweaver said the American Red Cross has been assisting people who were impacted. Mental health resources have been available at Holcomb Behavorial Health Systems as well.

Lineaweaver says The United Way has also offered resources. He is thanking the community for the support.

"They've been absolutely incredible," he says of the community. "We've done amazing things just locally, trying to raise money for those affected."

It's a community that he said is chipping in any way it can.

"We've received a great number of messages, phone calls, emails from people reaching out trying to help," Lineaweaver said, "so it's very endearing that people want to help our community in the way that they have."

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will be visiting the area this week to discuss resources.