WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading is looking for a new police chief.

Wayne Holben stepped down from the position and was reappointed as a sergeant during Tuesday night’s borough council meeting. Officials say the decision to vacate the position was a personal matter and made no further comment.

Holben, who was sworn in as chief less than a year ago, served as a sergeant in the borough for 21 years prior to taking the top position. He replaced Glenn Granitz Jr., who served less than six months as chief before leaving the job.

Members of council said West Reading was fortunate to have him as chief for nearly a year, and that Holben was an excellent sergeant in the past and will be again.

Council also voted to enter into an agreement with the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association to begin the search for a new chief.

The initial cost to enter into the agreement is $500, and the association will gather resumes, conduct phone interviews and provide a ranked list to council.

The list will be then narrowed down and used by council to select the new chief.