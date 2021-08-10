WEST READING, Pa. — Speed is great, if you're an Olympic sprinter.
"Going off the most recent Olympics, some of our 'gold medal winners' were in the 50 mile-an-hour-plus category in a 25-mile-an-hour zone," said West Reading police Chief Glenn Granitz.
For those behind the wheel on the streets in West Reading, police are playing no games. Officers are cracking down on aggressive driving, including speeding on streets like Penn Avenue and Reading Avenue.
"I hear a lot about pedestrian safety," said Granitz.
Some speeding tickets, according to the police, can cost upwards of $200, not to mention possible points on your license.
"Those are really expensive tickets," said Granitz. "The borough doesn't really get much of the fine, so it's not a revenue thing for us.
"As we get closer to the start of September and hopefully everyone getting back to school," Granitz added, "we want to be very cognizant that we want people to slow down so our kids and the people coming here, who live here or coming to shop or dine or getting where they need to go safely."
West Reading is not the only part of Berks County dealing with speeding issues.
Just a few weeks ago, Exeter and Muhlenberg townships received a federal grant to crack down on aggressive driving on highways like Route 422, where at least two people were clocked at more than 90 miles per hour.