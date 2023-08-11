WEST READING, Pa. - Police in West Reading are investigating after receiving several calls about a group of juveniles threatening people on Penn Avenue.

On Tuesday, West Reading Police Department received calls regarding juveniles on bicycles on Penn Avenue asking people for money.

According to police, the juveniles either displayed or made threats about having guns.

Officers spent a significant amount of time searching but the juveniles had already fled the area.

West Reading detectives located one of the involved juveniles Friday afternoon and took them into custody, charging them with robbery and related offenses.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the other juveniles involved.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact West Reading Police at 610-373-0111.