WEST READING, Pa. – A restaurant in West Reading held a fundraiser to help families that were displaced when the Franklin Manor Apartments building was condemned.

"The Beer Wall itself is donating 15% of its food and nonalcoholic drink sales, which is legally what we can donate," said Josh Stenchever, owner and general manager of The Beer Wall on Penn Avenue. "Unfortunately we can't donate the alcohol side of things."

Former Franklin tenant Adam Serrano says the restaurant also agreed to hold a raffle to help raise funds for tenants who are still struggling. He says other businesses on Penn Avenue donated items for the raffle.

"We just want to be able to help close the gap on living costs," said Serrano. "So once the money is all collected, we're going to distribute the money out to the families and help them with groceries, transportation, child care. You know, maybe the money will help them maybe find a new apartment."

In February, approximately 80 people were evicted from the Franklin Manor Apartments as a result of their landlord failing to meet a borough deadline to make necessary repairs to the building and pay overdue bills, according to Nicholas Imbesi, the borough manager.

