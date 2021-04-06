WEST READING, Pa. — The stars aligned in time to dine.

West Reading Restaurant Week makes its return to the borough, and Beer Wall on Penn is among those in the game.

"We couldn't be more overjoyed to be a part of it," said Joshua Stenchever, owner and general manager. "Couldn't have picked a better time."

Coincidentally, it falls on the same week that Pennsylvania eased some dining restrictions. Restaurants can now seat indoors at 75% capacity.

From now until April 17, 12 restaurants in the borough are offering 3-course dine-in specials for $30 during dinner hours.

Nonno Alby's in West Reading

"I think this restaurant week's going to be something special," said Massimo Grande, owner of Nonno Alby's Brick Oven Pizza.

You have to go back a few years the last time West Reading had a restaurant week. One of the owners of one of the most prominent restaurants, Say Cheese! Restaurant & Cheese, is responsible for bringing it back.

"[Mazi Greek Cuisine owner] George Zeppos actually came to me and brought it up," said Adam Cocuzza, owner of Say Cheese! "It's something I'd been thinking about for some years. My ideal result is that word of something like this spreads to communities outside of here that we have a restaurant scene."

He added: "It makes our restaurants become a community with each other."

