WEST READING, Pa. | This is the kind of crime that those in West Reading say doesn't happen very often.
"Just a few days ago honestly we picked it up so it does happen every now and then," noted Mark Ratcliffe, of West Reading. "Once we see it we try to immediately get rid of it which is why you don't see it very often."
Borough police are searching for the person involved in the graffiti around the area, and they say it's a costly crime.
"So they'll have to at least take care of all the clean up that is relatively expensive to get taken care of and whether there's any jail time will depend on the damage and how much they damaged," said Ratcliffe.
As police ask for help from the public to identify anyone who may be involved in these acts of vandalism. They also say they believe the same incidents are happening in Wyomissing.
"It's crazy it's sad that this happens because it does take time and energy and money away from the taxpayers," Ratcliffe stated. "We are in a nice community, we want to keep it that way, so it's unfortunate that these guys feel they need to do this. I'd like to see them put their art on canvas and sell it."