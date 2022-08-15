WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant.

"My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading.

Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week.

"We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant Week," said Mark Ratcliffe, executive director of the borough's Main Street program.

Say Cheese, Chatty Monks and the West Reading Tavern are some of the spots customers can get a three-course meal for $30. West Reading's effort is still fairly new, starting out of the pandemic and now dealing with an uncertain economy.

"All of a sudden, pricing has gone up, delivery costs have gone up, so that's made it really challenging, too," Ratcliffe said. "Restaurant Week is a good opportunity to get everyone in the door for a reasonable price."

According to Ratcliffe, eight businesses closed during the pandemic, but 25 opened.

"It's been really challenging in a weird way," he said. "I think the pandemic helped a few of the restaurants. They were able to build a to-go business that they never really had before, and the to-go business has continued."

One food fan who lives nearby said she wants to see as many places as possible thrive.

"It's very important to support local businesses, because they're the ones that will be hurting if the economy continues to not improve," Johnston said.

West Reading business advocates said they hope to expand with more business opportunities off the avenue as well, with this latest Restaurant Week serving as a chance to showcase what the area has to offer.

"It brings money back into our economy and helps us improve our Main Street area," Ratcliffe said.