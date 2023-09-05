WEST READING, Pa. - It was officially his first day on the job with the West Reading police after Richard Tornielli was sworn in as the borough's new chief.

"I think the plan right away is just to continue what this department is doing," says Tornielli. "This is an excellent police department."

Most recently he served as Reading's police chief, but he retired from the city force earlier this summer.

"I was at a point in my career where I was nearing where my mandatory retirement was going to be, so I started looking at what opportunities were out there, and this was a great opportunity here in West Reading," says Tornielli.

He says after more than 20 years of working in a large department in the city of Reading, he's looking forward to utilizing some of those skills he developed, here in West Reading.

He says moving from a department with more than 150 officers to one with fewer than 20 and heavily involved in the community is a major change, and he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"I think you'll be able to focus a lot more on the individual officers in the department, find out what they need to do their job better," says Tornielli. "In a smaller agency you're a lot more involved with all of the processes from top to bottom."