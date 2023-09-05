WEST READING, Pa. — It was officially his first day on the job with the West Reading Police Department. Richard Tornielli was sworn in Tuesday as the borough's new police chief.

"I think the plan right away is just to continue what this department is doing," Tornielli said. "This is an excellent police department."

Most recently, he served as Reading's police chief, but he retired from the city force earlier this summer.

"I was at a point in my career where I was nearing where my mandatory retirement was going to be, so I started looking at what opportunities were out there, and this was a great opportunity here in West Reading," said Tornielli.

He said after more than 20 years of working in a large department in Reading, he's looking forward to utilizing some of those skills he developed in West Reading.

He said moving from a department with more than 150 officers to one with fewer than 20 and heavily involved in the community is a major change, and he's looking forward to the opportunity.

"I think you'll be able to focus a lot more on the individual officers in the department, find out what they need to do their job better," said Tornielli. "In a smaller agency, you're a lot more involved with all of the processes from top to bottom."