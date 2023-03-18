WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading is discussing new state funds to improve security in the borough.

The state announced more than $475,000 going to West Reading in three separate grants.

Most of the money goes towards updating 4K security cameras along with improving their data backup.

Mayor Samantha Kaag says this funding came from the first grant she applied for as Mayor.

She tells us the grant lets them start a project that wasn't initially on their 2023 budget.

"It also helps us so that we don't have to budget it for the future, it's not being taken out of the taxpayer's money later. It's kind of being done now and we have better visualization for the safety of the bureau and the officers involved," said Mayor Kaag.

The other grant money goes towards updating street lamps and adding a gateway sign.