WEST READING, Pa. - Police are looking for tips on two separate burglaries that occurred Tuesday and Thursday nights on the 700 block of Spruce Street.
Both times laptops, tablets, phones and other electronics were stolen, police say.
The suspects in the first burglary were described as two black males both wearing dark clothing. one wearing a hat with a red brim. Both were described as thin with one subject taller than the other. Both wore white or light-colored shoes. One of the suspects had braces on his teeth with green bands, police said.
There was no description available for the second theft.
The police provided photos of people they say are not suspects, but potential witnesses they would like to question.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS plus your tip.