SPRING TWP., Pa. - Western Berks Ambulance is adjusting to its new location after a fire damaged the association's building last month.
"It's not burned down to the ground or anything," said Anthony Tucci, Western Berks' CEO. "It's got some significant damage to it that's going to have to be repaired, but no one got hurt. That's all that matters."
The fire started in a newer ambulance that crews had taken on a call about a half-hour earlier. It's still under investigation. In the meantime, Tucci said the days are busy.
"It's crazy," Tucci said. "We're still meeting with adjusters, insurance adjusters, Berks Fire and Water, and all the other things and still trying to get these offices up and running."
Despite the challenges of having to relocate from the association's building, 911 service hasn't been interrupted, Tucci said.
For now, the association's administrative offices and dispatch have been relocated to a rental property on Quarry Drive in Spring Township. Ambulances are spread out at different locations.
Just shy of celebrating 60 years of service to the community, Tucci said it's bittersweet.
"It was a sad moment knowing that when I walked out the other day, that we're not running out of here anymore," said Tucci, "but we'll be back."