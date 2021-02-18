SPRING TWP., Pa. - Crews were called to a two-alarm fire at the Western Berks Ambulance station in Spring Township Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the station at 2500 Belmont Avenue.

The fire is now under control, and there were no serious injuries.

Multiple fire departments help fight fire at Western Berks Ambulance building

Wyomissing Fire, Spring Township Police and multiple other crews responded to the fire at the Western Berks Ambulance station.

According to the Western Berks Ambulance Association, a fire is believed to have started inside the engine compartment of one of the three ambulances parked inside the station.

"Very fortunate we do not have any injuries," said Michael Leifer, president of the Western Berks Ambulance Association. "We do have one person being checked out at the hospital with possible smoke inhalation due to an asthma issue that she has."

Wyomissing Fire, Spring Township Police and multiple other crews responded after a second alarm was struck.

"We can't thank people enough," Leifer said. "People in the EMS and fire world that have reached out and offered help. As far away as Allentown already that have called and said what can they do."

Western Berks Ambulance officials say they remain functional and have the resources to respond to any emergency calls that come in through the evening. They do not expect there to be any lag in ambulance service in the area.

The residential location proved tricky for crews, not to mention the weather and slushy roads.

Crews made their way through slushy roads to the Western Berks Ambulance building.

"Given the situation, I can't speak high enough of emergency services providers, police, EMS and especially fire that got here quickly and kept it from extending up into the second floor area," Leifer said.

The state police fire marshal is investigating the fire, and two other ambulances inside the building are also being assessed for damage. 

