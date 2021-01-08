SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Western Berks Ambulance Association has added three municipalities to the communities it serves: Birdsboro and Amity and Union townships.
"This was the next logical choice for us, was to expand," said Anthony Tucci, Western Berks' executive director. "We cover from the eastern border of Berks County to the western border of Berks County on Route 422 corridor."
Western Berks, turning 60 this year, is adding two new stations to the area. It's also hiring more paramedics and EMTs.
"We are the largest nonprofit EMS provider in Berks County," said Tucci. "Besides the city of Reading, we have the most call volume. We run upwards 15,000."
Birdsboro and Amity and Union townships are moving on from Southern Berks Regional EMS after it merged with Tower Health-owned Tower Direct.
The Birdsboro Borough Council voted unanimously to bring in Western Berks Ambulance. Councilman Matthew Welch knows a thing or two about the profession.
"I've been working full-time in Montgomery County for a little over 12 years as a paramedic," said Welch. "We put a lot of due diligence into this decision. We're all very confident in it."
But most importantly, officials said the move will change nothing in your time of need.
"When you call 911, an ambulance will show up at your door," said Tucci. "Whether that says Western Berks Ambulance, whether that says Tower Direct, whether that says Life Lion EMS, an ambulance will show up at your door in a timely fashion."
Western Berks Ambulance officials said they will honor memberships for those who were members of Southern Berks Regional EMS.