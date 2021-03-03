SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Western Berks Ambulance Association has temporarily relocated its headquarters in the wake of last month's fire.
Officials said they are working out of a rented space on Quarry Drive in Spring Township; the association's ambulances are stationed at the Spring Township Fire Department and the old Lower Heidelberg Fire Company.
Officials said they will continue to provide 24-hour EMS coverage while construction crews restore their building, which was damaged by a fire that started in the engine of an ambulance that was parked in the building's garage on Feb. 18.