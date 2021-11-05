RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - A search and recovery effort for 61-year-old Ronald Garmen stopped at dusk tonight over safety concerns for search crews.
According to police, Garmen has been missing since midnight Saturday, last seen by his girlfriend.
"They were in their home," State Police Trooper David Beohm said. "She had seen him laying on the couch, sitting on the couch. She went to bed. She got up around three o' clock in the morning. Front door open, back door open. He was gone."
Police are also looking into why it took so long for those close to Garmen to report his disappearance.
"She shut the doors and then went back to bed," Beohm said. "She told some other family members, she told his mom. She told his mom, some other folks that he was missing. She couldn't find him.
Also, a new piece of technology is being used in the recovery effort and that's a thermal drone that Western Berks Fire Department has.
"This is a game changer," said Jared Renshaw, commissioner with Western Berks Fire Department. "This type of technology, you know, we are one of the first ones within the county and the region to have this type of technology."
The new thermal drone camera has already made numerous trips aiding in the ongoing search for Garmen and will prove to be a vital tool for search and recovery efforts in the future.
"With our coverage area, with Blue Marsh Lake, South Mountain, a lot of agricultural zones and a lot of people that are out hunting in those areas, if somebody does go missing, either during the day or during the night, that thermal camera is gonna pick them up a lot faster," Renshaw explained.
Recovery crews are expected to return to search areas Saturday morning.