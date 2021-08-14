READING, Pa. — The Western Berks Water Authority is reminding customers of a request to conserve water. This comes after a pipe failed at a water treatment plant late Thursday night.
The pipe failure, which happened in a low-lying area of the plant, caused flooding, leading to other issues with some of the equipment.
Western Berks' water supply comes from Blue Marsh Lake, but the failure caused the Reading Area Water Authority to have to serve both customers bases using treated water from Lake Ontelaunee.
Customers in both service areas are being asked to conserve water, which means using it only for cooking, bathing, drinking and other essential functions.
The Authority reports that is people do not conserve the water supply could drain and cause issues for area hospitals and nursing homes.
The plant is expected to be offline until sometime next week.