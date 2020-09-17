BERN TWP., Pa. - Smoke from dozens of wildfires still burning in the western United States continues to make its way across the country, giving a hazy look to the sky over Berks County.
69 News meteorologist Drew Anderson captured some images of Wednesday evening's vivid sunset at Blue Marsh Lake, as the water shimmered in the fading light.
Last night, I was up at Blue Marsh Lake near Reading working on a story for @69News.With the smoke filtering out the sunlight, it sure was a pretty sunset on the lake!Not a bad view out the office window! pic.twitter.com/70KWWcYVGn— Meteorologist Drew Anderson (@WxManDrew) September 17, 2020
The wildfires, which have scorched tinder-dry landscape in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, are extraordinary, but the long reach of their smoke isn't unprecedented.
While air quality is a concern on the West Coast, doctors have said that the smoke poses no threat to the health of people on the East Coast because it is tens of thousands of feet up in the atmosphere.
There could be some easing of the haze this weekend as a storm system is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest and could affect the conditions that helped the smoke travel across the country.