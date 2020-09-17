Smoky sunset at Blue Marsh Lake

Sunset at Blue Marsh Lake on Sept. 16

BERN TWP., Pa. - Smoke from dozens of wildfires still burning in the western United States continues to make its way across the  country, giving a hazy look to the sky over Berks County.

69 News meteorologist Drew Anderson captured some images of Wednesday evening's vivid sunset at Blue Marsh Lake, as the water shimmered in the fading light.

 

The wildfires, which have scorched tinder-dry landscape in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, are extraordinary, but the long reach of their smoke isn't unprecedented.

While air quality is a concern on the West Coast, doctors have said that the smoke poses no threat to the health of people on the East Coast because it is tens of thousands of feet up in the atmosphere.

There could be some easing of the haze this weekend as a storm system is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest and could affect the conditions that helped the smoke travel across the country.

