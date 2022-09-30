MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The remnants of what was Hurricane Ian could bring us some wet weather this weekend, and organizers of various events in Berks County are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they weigh contingency plans.

"We rented a tent this year," said Elizabeth Kramer, who is planning the fifth annual Chili Cook-Off For The CURE!, which is being held Sunday at Strausstown Lions Park. "The pavilions where the participants are going to be for the cook-off, all the raffles will be underneath the tent."

The chili cook-off is for MPS research, a rare disease. Kramer is hoping for clear skies ahead of the event for her son.

"The research that the MPS society does is life and death research for the children and adults that are affected by MPS and ML," Kramer continued.

The Reading Liederkranz's annual Oktoberfest celebration in Lower Alsace Township will continue to delight crowds all weekend. Organizers said there are covered spaces for those who stop by.

In Muhlenberg Township, some people living along the route of the annual Temple Halloween parade are already putting their chairs out to save a spot. They're saying rain, rain, stay away.

Charles Tornielli said he is not worried about the weather impacting the parade, which is scheduled for Saturday evening.

"I don't think it's going to be a problem," he said. "It's supposed to end in the morning."

Lin and Kathy Seyler put their chairs on Kutztown Road on Monday, several days ahead of the parade. All that's left to do is cook some Halloween treats and wait for organizers to give the green light or postpone until Sunday.

"There will be people that will show up even if it rains, I think," said Lin Seyler. "We are going to be disappointed and have lot of leftovers if it rains."

As of now, the parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, with the rain date of Sunday starting at 4 p.m. The parade begins at the Muhlenberg Elementary Center and travels north on Kutztown Road.

"It's the earliest one, so, it's the warmest one," continued Lin. "Might be the wettest this year."