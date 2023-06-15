For local police departments that are under financial strain, could constables ride to the rescue?

The borough council in Mohnton heard about what constables could do to help the local police, as local departments are often struggling with staff shortages.

You may know Paul Castline from the show "Amish Mafia." He is a constable, and gave a presentation at Mohnton's council meeting on Wednesday about what constables do and how they could help a municipality.

It is an option Mohnton Borough Councilmember Jason Kercher, who is also a constable, said council would have to discuss.

"Depends on how much the borough is looking to do," said Kercher.

The borough had decided to keep its police force after looking at other options. Right now, Kercher said the police department has four full-time officers and two or three part-time officers.

He says bringing in constables would not take anybody's job.

"We're just looking to aid and assist where we can and let people know we have more powers than what people think we have within our constable rights," said Kercher.

Constables would be contracted by the municipality.

Castline said bringing in constables could assist police in instances like staff shortages. He says many municipalities rely on the state police or regional police departments.

"So, one of the things that had come up is that constables are able to enforce ordinances of municipalities, said Castline.

Some of the things he said constables can do are make arrests, respond to emergencies, be present at community events and direct traffic.

"This presentation or program that I'm trying to initiate kind of does it on more of a full-time basis, which will help municipalities a little bit greater than the on-call or as needed," said Castline.

Castline was asked about what this would cost. He said that would depend on which services a municipality would specifically want. He said he has not heard from Mohnton on what that could be.

Mohnton's police chief was not at the presentation, so 69 News has not yet gotten his thoughts on it.