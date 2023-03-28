WEST READING, Pa - No longer first responders on Second, but rather those that come after, are looking to figure out how this happens.

"In any fire or explosion investigation, fire investigators follow a systematic approach which involves gathering data,” said Jeremy Searfoss, Reading fire marshal.

According to Searfoss, that includes a number of different elements.

“Witness statements. It includes video surveillance. It can include floor plans of a building. We reach out and we grab everything that we can,” Searfoss said.

But with how quickly and devastatingly this happened, it can be more difficult.

“Sometimes it can be very complicated on figuring out what was where,” Searfoss said.

After gathering data and combing through debris, theories can start to emerge.

"Looking for a potential or competent ignition source that could have caused that fire or explosion,” Searfoss said.

That includes things like power lines and gas lines.

"A lot of what we do is documentation of utilities to either rule them in or rule them out. So that's one of the first things,” Searfoss said.

They'll also be trying to look at previous images of the site leading up to the disaster. That's something often done with fires or explosions at homes.