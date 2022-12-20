U. BERN TWP., Pa. - It's one of the busiest times of the year for Amazon, and that means its all hands (and robots) on deck at warehouses across the country.

As Christmas approaches, employees are working to make sure everyone's gifts arrive before the holidays.

“The holiday season is our Super Bowl,” said Sam Fisher, Amazon spokesperson.

From Black Friday to Christmas, the Amazon fulfillment center in Berks County is inundated with orders.

On any given day throughout that time period, the warehouse could see upwards of 400,000 products leaving the RDG1 facility.

"Over the course of a week, several million units come in and out of this building,” said Ed Buddenhagen, RDG1 general manager.

In order to keep up with demand this season, Amazon hired more than 150,000 people across the country. Around 2,500 of those hires were in Pennsylvania.

The Berks County warehouse spans 1.3 million square feet and holds more than 25 million units at the site.

The fulfillment center is the first location out of three that packages will go to before they head to someone's door step.

“It starts here. The pickers will take it out of these sleeves, put it on [the] conveyors, where it rides up to the folks who will package that out,” Fisher said about the packing process. “Then it'll go down the chutes onto the robots [and] load onto a semi-truck.”

The RDG1 location has 700 robots that help with moving the packages to their correct locations before they are sent out.

Once the package leaves the facility, it then heads to a sorting center and after that, the distribution center.

"We know everybody's impatient to get their stuff,” Buddenhagen said. “We try to do the best that we can to get it to them as soon as possible."

If you still need to order gifts and are looking to have a package arrive before Christmas, look for the “arrives before Christmas” message. Amazon suggests adding the item to your cart to make sure it's in stock and can be delivered for the holiday.

Amazon deliveries will not be made on December 25.