The eyes of Pennsylvanians will be on Gov. Josh Shapiro's first budget proposal on Tuesday. It's one that political analyst Terry Madonna says comes at the time of an approximately $7 billion surplus.
"Gov. Shapiro can spend up to $7 billion, and he has made it clear that there will be no tax hikes, and in fact, there will be tax cuts," Madonna said.
Madonna tells us preliminary information from the press indicates that the corporate net income tax will be reduced. He said there are other taxes the governor would like to remove.
"One would be the sales tax on cell phones, and we'll have to see if it goes any further than that with other kinds of tax cuts, but I think that's a huge aspect of his proposal," Madonna said.
He said childcare, civic improvements and education are areas where we could see more spending. Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said Shapiro will "have a lot to say" about equitable school funding.
"I think he's going to recommend a good hefty increase in education," Madonna said.
It would come after a Commonwealth Court judge recently ruled that the state doesn't fairly fund schools.
Edward Albert, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, said now would be a good time to make a first down payment following the ruling.
"Bottom line is, I would like to see more resources, more monies put into education, so it doesn't impact any student, pending the zip code that they're born into, of having an advantage or disadvantage over somebody else," Albert said.
Shapiro is set to deliver his budget address at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.