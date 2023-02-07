READING, Pa. - Penn Street in downtown Reading, what do you think about it?

"We need to be able to set some definite timelines on different components of Penn Street,” said city council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Is it an issue of the vibe of some of the businesses that are already there, and the potential of what could be?

"The vibe will depend on who's living downtown and there is plans for more residential down here,” said Goodman-Hinnershitz. "But what I see is we get bogged down in slow decision making and not having partners that are ready to move forward."

One longtime "Penn Street partner" is the Marvel Ranch, whose owner says she sees some improvement.

"Definitely, they've been cleaning up the downtown the police presence is right a lot, we see it all the time,” said Cheryl Burton, owner of Marvel Ranch.

But she says businesses could use more help from the city, especially when it comes to parking.

“People don't get a $45 dollar ticket for coming just to pick up breakfast. That's frustrating,” Burton said.

For those involved it's a slow, painstaking process, and a fight to get beyond the fences around vacant properties to bring in new development. Despite the ongoing vacancies, some bad vibes and negative attitudes toward Penn Street and downtown, this longtime business owner remains positive in hopes of continued progress.

“I love downtown Reading,” Burton said. “I know a lot of people don't but downtown Reading; I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."