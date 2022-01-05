READING, Pa. — The nightmarish scenes that unfolded this week on Interstate 95 in Virginia seem, unfortunately, too familiar to Pennsylvanians: the 2016 winter nightmare in Somerset and Bedford counties and the 2007 Valentine's Day blizzard that left hundreds stranded on I-78 in Berks County are past examples of situations you want to be ready for.
"You want to either plan ahead, have enough gas, blankets, water, whatever it may be," said Tpr. David Beohm, a public information officer for the Pennsylvania State Police in Reading.
That's what you can do ahead of time, but what happens when you're actually stuck? Beohm said don't keep calling 911 if you've already reported you're stuck.
"If you have a true emergency, then yes, call them," said Beohm, "but if you don't, then you're just going to have to sit and wait, because you don't want to tie up their lines."
Police said if you're stuck but otherwise OK, patience is the key.
"If it's two adults, I think you can easily survive for 24 hours in a car," said Beohm. "There are these people who have kids. That becomes a big issue there."
If your kids are with you for the ride, they can help you out by bundling up.
AAA Reading/Berks provided extra tips in the event you get stuck in the snow/are stuck on the highway and can't exit:
- Stay with your vehicle: Your vehicle provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you. Do not try to walk in a severe storm. It is easy to lose sight of your vehicle in blowing snow and become lost.
- Don't over exert yourself: When digging out your vehicle, listen to your body and stop if you become tired.
- Be visible: Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna of your vehicle or place a cloth at the top of a rolled up window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible. It only uses a small amount of electricity and will make it easier for rescuers to find you.
- Clear the exhaust pipe: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust pipe can cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment of the vehicle while the engine is running.
- Stay warm: Use whatever is available to insulate your body from the cold. This could include floor mats, newspapers or paper maps. Pre-pack blankets and heavy clothing to use in case of an emergency.
- Conserve fuel: If possible, only run the engine and heater long enough to remove the chill. This will help to conserve fuel.
AAA also recommends having an emergency kit in your car.