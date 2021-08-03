READING, Pa. – As more fatal fires have been happening across the city this year, Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss says there is support for the firefighters who witness tragedies as they are in the thick of the flames.
"What we see is the worst of worst," Searfoss said. "We've had several other fatal fires — South Sixth Street, Linden Street and Chestnut Street this year."
The latest one happened this past Thursday on Muhlenberg Street in Reading, tragically ending with three people dead.
Among the victims is a 2-year-old, who died from their wounds over the weekend at a hospital in Philadelphia.
The Reading Fire Department immediately made counseling available on Thursday for any of the first responders who responded to the call.
"Specifically, as a result of this incident, we activated or requested the critical incident stress management team to be deployed to our department," Searfoss said.
In addition, the department has peer support counselors — a relatively new approach they've been taking for the past couple years.
"These individuals, because they are firefighters, they do understand that, so our members will be more likely to talk to someone that understands exactly where they're coming from," Searfoss said about the peer support counselors.
Searfoss says firefighters are often reluctant to have discussions with others beyond their peers.
He's encouraging an open conversation.
"The old outage was you bottle it up and just put it away and that is certainly not healthy for someone to be able to do that," he said.