Former President Donald Trump spoke at Mar-A-Lago Tuesday night, maintaining his innocence hours after pleading not guilty to a 34-count felony indictment.
Trump's historic appearance before a judge earlier Tuesday marked the first time a former president has faced criminal charges.
Trump says he's being attacked by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the "radical left."
"They attacked me with an onslaught of investigations," Trump said during the speech from his estate. "'Russia, Russia, Russia. Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.'"
"Beginning with the radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor, Alvin Bragg of New York, who campaigned on the fact that he would 'get President Trump,'" the former president went on to say. "'I'm going to get him. I'm going to get him.' This is a guy campaigning."
Trump reasserted his innocence hours after he appeared in a Manhattan courtroom.
"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said. "As it turns out, virtually everybody who has looked at this case, RINOs and Democrats, say there is no crime."
Charging documents accused the former president of repeatedly and fraudulently falsifying New York business records relating to hush money payments during his 2016 run to become president.
They allege Trump and his associates paid off two women — including adult film star Stormy Daniels — and a doorman, who had supposed information about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock.
Paperwork shows prosecutors believe the payments were made to bury damaging information.
"Under New York State law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "That is exactly what this case is about. Thirty-four false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are."
An attorney for Trump says prosecutors have a weak case, and Trump stands ready to fight the charges.
"The indictment itself is boilerplate," said Todd Blanche, Trump's lawyer. "It doesn't allege any federal crime, any state crime that's been violated. It doesn't allege what the false statement is, and it's really disappointing."
What remains unclear is how the indictment will impact Trump's 2024 run for the presidency.
Political analysts say Trump's supporters are reignited by the charges, but fighting 34 felony charges while campaigning could prove to be incredibly challenging.
"This is being watched all over the world," stated political analyst Terry Madonna. "Look at the significance of America both economically and politically."
Madonna says he believes the charges will reignite Trump's loyal base.
He doesn't think the 34 charges will be the last accusations brought against the former president in the weeks and months to come.
"Make no mistake about it: There are other potential legal actions against President Trump," Madonna said.
He's talking about the classified documents supposedly taken from the White House and brought to Mar-A-Lago, and opponents who accuse Trump of interfering in Georgia's 2020 election results.
"And the third one of the counts goes back to the infamous day, Jan. 6, and what I call 'the invasion into the Capitol,'" Madonna said.
How a president can retain office, if convicted, is a murky subject, Madonna says. He notes the three requirements to be president, under the U.S Constitution: Being a natural-born citizen, 35 years or older and a resident of the U.S. for at least 14 years.
For now, it appears Trump will continue campaigning to be president while fighting the charges.
He remains innocent until proven guilty.
His next court appearance is in December.